WHAT HAPPENED: The Buccaneers secured a 1-0 win over rivals Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Jose Riveiro-led side ended their run of losses to Chiefs in the Premier Soccer League, while also continuing their winning form after a midweek victory over Sekhukhune United.

The difference between the two Soweto clubs on the day boiled down to the technical teams, as Lane believes Pirates had the upper hand with Riveiro fully aware of his players and their strengths.

WHAT WAS SAID: “At the moment, there is quite a lot of moving and shifting in the Kaizer Chiefs technical team, and the Orlando Pirates coach, he has been there for a while now and his players understand how he wants them to play," Lane told KickOff.

“It is a little bit difficult for Cavin Johnson because he is new in the set up, and it will take a bit more time for him to get his methods across.

“Pirates had the advantage because their coach is not new.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite the victory, Pirates have also suffered a recent dip in form, which saw them eliminated from the CAF Champions League and Carling Knockout Cup.

On the other hand, Chiefs are on the mend with a new coach Cavin Johnson, albeit on an interim basis, at the helm.

WHAT'S NEXT: Both Soweto giants are aiming to reclaim their glory days, and as it stands, Bucs have the advantage with a technical team and players who have built a solid foundation. However, Chiefs are eager to get their ducks in a row with Johnson's exceptional experience under his belt to bring titles to Naturena Village.