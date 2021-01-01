Orlando Pirates legend Dukuduku calls for Zinnbauer exit

The German guided Bucs to the MTN8 trophy six months ago but has struggled to get his players to perform consistently in the league

Former Orlando Pirates ball wizard Joseph 'Dukuduku' Makhanya feels Josef Zinnbauer is no longer the right man to lead the Buccaneers.

Domestic league challenges aside, Pirates crashed out of the Caf Confederation Cup in humiliating fashion on Sunday when they were hammered 4-0 by Raja Casablanca. Coming on the back of a hopeful 1-1 score-line against the same opponents a week earlier in Soweto, the result has been hard to take for Pirates fans.

And it's not only Bucs supporters who are unhappy with Zinnbauer - ex-Sea-Robbers star Makhanya has also spoken up on the subject.

“Based on the results and achievements, I would say we need a new man. Now we’re looking at what Zinnbauer achieved the whole season, at the moment we’re number four on the log and that means next season there’ll be no continental football for the club," the diminutive former winger told the Sowetan.

Makhanya also questioned the German’s tactics and handling of his personnel.

“For me, the coach has failed, given the amount of signings the club made at the start of the season. We should be competing with Sundowns but now the coach can’t get the better of the players he has, that’s his main problem. Our full-backs are all over the pitch and the wingers are played as strikers. It shows he can’t get the better of his material.’’

It won’t be getting any easier for Zinnbauer and his men this week – they take on high-flying AmaZulu, who are currently second on the table, in a league encounter at the Orlando Stadium on Thursday evening.

The Soweto giants are currently fourth on the table, with four games left and they have 43 points.

Bucs will be hoping to overtake third-placed Golden Arrows in order to secure their spot in the Caf Confederation Cup next season. Arrows are on 46 points and have played two games more than the Buccaneers.