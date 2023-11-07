Orlando Pirates leapfrog Kaizer Chiefs after Sekhukhune United win ahead of Soweto Derby blockbuster clash

Thembinkosi Lorch was named Man of the Match once again as Orlando Pirates got a confidence boosting win ahead of a crunch Soweto Derby match.

Pirates return to winning ways

It's Bucs' first win in five PSL games

Thembinkosi Lorch named MOTM

WHAT HAPPENED: Jose Riveiro will be patting himself on the back for making super substitutions when he brought in Vincent Pule and Relebohile Mofokeng in the 71st minute as they inspired Pirates to a 1-0 win over Sekhukhune United.

The duo combined well with eye-catching interplay to destabilize Sekhukhune's defence as Mofokeng instigated the move forward and was the one who provided the assist to defender Thabiso Monyane in the 79th minute.

Before Monyane got the goal for the Buccaneers, Pirates players did a lot of huffing and puffing, but they just could not get that crucial final touch to beat Sekhukhune's goalkeeper, Ali Badra Sangare, who was impressive in goals for Babina Noko.

Pirates' chances, however, were few and far in between, with the best chance in the opening stanza falling to Thembinkosi Lorch.

The Pirates fan favourite combined well with playmaker Patrick Maswanganyi, who used his skill to get past his markers and delivered a well-weighed cross to Lorch in the 27th minute.

Lorch controlled the ball well but could not get enough power behind his effort as Sangare had no trouble dealing with the attacker's tame shot. In the end, Lorch was named Man of the Match.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates had a lot at stake - their players were auditioning for a starting berth in the upcoming Soweto derby against foes Kaizer Chiefs, while at the same time, Bucs needed to drag themselves from an unfamiliar position in the PSL log.

This was Pule's second game running, suggesting that Riveiro is possibly preparing him for a bigger role in the derby against Amakhosi this weekend. This set of three points saw Pirates making a giant leap on the log table as they moved from 13th to position ninth they brought an end to their four-game winless run in the PSL.

Meanwhile, Sekhukhune head coach, Brandon Truter, was not on the bench amidst rumours that he is walking the tightrope as the club's top brass are not impressed with his recent results. Macdonald Makhubedu, the club's senior coach, led Babina Noko in the dugout as there was still some mist around Truter's situation.

WHAT'S NEXT: With the much-needed confidence booster, the Buccaneers will now go into the bragging contest with their spirits high.

The tie will be played at the FNB Stadium with the possibility of less pressure given that spectators have been locked out from the arena. The PSL hit Chiefs with the book for constant spectator's unruly behaviour as they threw missieles at former head coach Molefi Ntseki.