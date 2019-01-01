Orlando Pirates leaking goals has less to do with tactics - Mokwena

The young tactician has defended his tactics with Bucs having the second-worst defence in the league

coach Rhulani Mokwena has explained why his side is conceding a lot of goals.

The Soweto giants have kept only one clean sheet in their last five competitive matches - conceding seven goals in the process.

They conceded twice in their 3-2 victory over in a match at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Tuesday.

“I think anyone who didn’t watch the game and sees the score-line would think Pirates just scrapped through," Mokwena told the media.

"The reality is that I think we were in complete control for the majority of the match.

"I don’t remember Wayne Sandilands having to make a save to be honest, but the reality is that it is 3-2. It is another two goals conceded."

Mokwena went on to liken Polokwane striker Charlton Mashumba's goal to the one Bucs conceded against in the Telkom Knockout Cup quarter-final clash earlier this month.

“Why? There are a lot of factors to it and we have to look at it deeply. It’s not just to scratch the surface," he added.

"We have to look at it deeper because there are lots of other mitigating factors to it because Tuesday’s goal is exactly the same as Leonardo Castro’s goal against Kaizer Chiefs."

Certain critics have suggested the type of football played by the Buccaneers under Mokwena tends to leave the team vulnerable at the back.

The former Platinum Stars assistant coach revealed they are looking for solutions to fix Pirates' leaky defence.

"Exactly the same, down the heart. We have to look at that and try to find the reasons as to why. We will work on it and try to find solutions. It has a lot more to do with that than tactics," he concluded.

Pirates have the second-worst defence in the league having conceded 18 goals in 12 matches.

They will be hoping to keep a clean sheet when they face FC in Polokwane on December 7.