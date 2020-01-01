Orlando Pirates launches own investigation into Lorch allegations

The Soweto giants have released a statement regarding their next step following allegations about the club talisman

have confirmed they will launch a probe into striker Thembinkosi Lorch’s gender-based violence claim with immediate effect.

Following the news reports on Monday that the Bafana Bafana attacker was allegedly charged and arrested for domestic violence, the Buccaneers released a statement on Tuesday that the club’s code of conduct applies to the players at all times.

The 1995 African champions have also made it clear that their pledge is to protect women and children, saying the club will always be vocal regarding charges of such nature.

"Orlando Pirates Football Club is initiating an investigation into the conduct of Thembinkosi Lorch. This is in line with the Club’s Code of Conduct and Pledge that all Orlando Pirates employees including players are signatories to," Pirates said on the club's official website.

"The Orlando Pirates Code of Conduct and specific Pledge against violence perpetrated against Women and Children impose duty on the Club to investigate the allegations made against Lorch.

"The Code of Conduct and Pledge apply 24/7, on and off the field of play. The Club investigation will commence with immediate effect.”

On the other hand, Pirates also confirmed their pledge in recognition that women are the base and children the future of our society.

"That violence against women and children is like waging a war on ourselves as a nation," added the statement.

"We at Orlando Pirates, therefore, pledge to be vocal and speak out against violence targeted at women and children. To be exemplary through our deeds and serve as role models

"To be supportive to women and children affected by violence. Like manners once did, violence is now shaping and obsessing our society. If we do not stop it, it will stop us, and our children will have a bleak future."

According to the Sunday World, the 27-year-old was arrested in the early hours of the same day as he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend Nokuphiwa Mathithibala on Sunday, a day after the conclusion of the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) season.

Meanwhile, the former player was suspended by the club for the breaching bio-bubble protocols.

However, Lorch has since apologised for his actions and was allowed back into the bio-bubble, yet it remains to be seen what kind of action the club's hierarchy will take once the law enforcement has dealt with these fresh allegations against their attacking midfielder.