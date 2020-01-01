Orlando Pirates lacked energy against Kaizer Chiefs - Sikhosana

The Bucs legend was not pleased with his former side losing the derby last weekend

Former forward Jerry Sikhosana feels the Buccaneers did not make an effort to emerge as Soweto Derby victors on Saturday.

edged Orlando Pirates 1-0 on Saturday to go seven points clear in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

Sikhosana feels Pirates did not bring their A-game last Saturday.

“Well, I think, for me Pirates tried their best but it wasn’t enough to be honest,” Sikhosana said as per Far Post.

"Pirates can do better than what they did, yes chances were there, they missed them, goalkeeping like from [Daniel] Akpeyi…because honestly for me, the pace of the game was not up to the standard that I know Pirates can play.

“They were really a bit slow – sluggish you know. I expected more from them in terms of ball running and the energy to bring into the game.

“I think that might be the factor because, yes, they were favourites but what I said last time was, in my derby experience most of the teams that triumph, it was like they were underdogs.”

The legend reflected on Pirates' performance when he was still a player for the club.

“Because I remember when we beat Chiefs 4-1 we were coming from a thumping by Real Rovers, and on that same Wednesday Real Rovers came over to Rand Stadium to play Chiefs they got five,” Sikhosana said.

“On the next weekend it was the derby, the Bob Save Super Bowl and as underdogs we beat Chiefs 4-1 [with Sikhosana scoring a hattrick]. So it always happens you know. “Derbies for me are unpredictable but I expected Pirates to win convincingly…but it wasn’t to be,” Sikhosana added:

“They didn’t bring the game to Chiefs as they normally do. Remember this is the Pirates under JZ (Josef Zinnbauer), their scoring rate is higher in the first 45 minutes of the game.

“So when Chiefs scored that’s where I saw something wrong was gonna happen. Yes to me they play well, but I’m worried that the energy level that Pirates normally brings in the game, it wasn’t there, maybe because as you say they were more favourites and they won the game before even they could even play.

“But I’m not lambasting the players, they did their best, created chances but it was until the last 10, 15 minutes of the game, that’s when we saw the real Pirates, you know, trying to get that goal.”

Pirates visit in their next match as they seek to recover.