Kutumela can move closer to PSL record by scoring against former club Orlando Pirates

The Bafana Bafana forward spent two-and-a-half seasons and scored just three goals for the Sea Robbers after signing from Baroka FC in 2016

Maritzburg United striker Thabiso Kutumela is in red-hot form as he heads into Sunday evening's match against his former employees, Orlando Pirates

It's safe to say the 27-year-old Kutumela's career is firmly back on track after he had struggled to make an impact during his stay with Pirates.

For one thing, he's been included in recent Bafana Bafana squads. And rightly so, considering his superb run of scoring form for Maritzburg United. Indeed were it not for Kutumela's goals over the past few months, the KwaZulu-Natal side may have found themselves in serious relegation trouble.

Once the First Division's top goal scorer with 18 goals in 29 matches for Baroka in the 2015/ 16 season, the nuggety marksman has in total netted nine league goals this season, from 18 matches, as well as a further two goals in three cup outings.

He's been especially lethal over the past few weeks and has accumulated seven goals in the last six matches for Ernst Middendorp's side, scoring at least once in each of those games.

His first goal of the current run actually came against Pirates - about two months ago in a 1-3 loss in a Nedbank Cup last 16 match at the Harry Gwala Stadium.

Since then, the Team of Choice striker has netted in five consecutive league games, against Black Leopards, Bloemfontein Celtic, Kaizer Chiefs, TS Galaxy and Chippa United (against whom he netted a brace).

The record for the longest scoring spree in the PSL belongs to Esau Kanyenda, who netted in seven consecutive league matches (tallying 11 goals, including a hat-trick and two braces) for Jomo Cosmos in the 2001/02 season.

Incidentally, Kanyenda ended up losing out on the Golden Boot award that season to the late Lesley Manyathela, who scored 18, one more than the Malawian.

While Kutumela probably won’t be focused much on any records, he will certainly be fired up to score against his former team again, and with Pirates on the back foot after their 4-1 mauling at the hands of Mamelodi Sundowns, the former Buccaneer may be fancying his chances.