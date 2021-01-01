Will Maritzburg United duo Kutumela and Tlolane come back to haunt Orlando Pirates?

Having won the MTN8 this season to end a six-year trophy drought, the Sea Robbers will be into the Nedbank Cup last eight if they win in KZN

Maritzburg United forward Thabiso Kutumela and wide player Tebogo Tlolane should have an extra bit of fire in their bellies ahead of Saturday's Nedbank Cup showdown with Orlando Pirates.

The Team of Choice host the Buccaneers in a Round of 16 encounter at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday evening with kick-off scheduled for 18:00 in the KwaZulu-Natal capital city.

Maritzburg head into the game currently occupying the bottom position in the league, although the freedom the cup will bring - not having to worry about relegation concerns, should help the home side.

And they certainly have players who, on their day, can win games for them, one of those being Judas Moseamedi, who has made it habit of scoring against the other Soweto giants, Kaizer Chiefs.

It's Moseamedi’s diminutive striker partner Kutumela, however, who should be especially fired up for the encounter.

The 27-year-old has really found his groove in Pietermaritzburg and has scored 18 goals for the club over the past two-and-a-half seasons.

This was after he arrived at Maritzburg on the back-end of a disappointing two-and-a-half seasons with Pirates, during which time he scored just three goals.

Before that, Kutumela had blazed 18 goals in the first division for Baroka FC in one season to have caught the eyes of the Buccaneers scouts.

He's certainly revived his career, to the point that he was even included in the Bafana Bafana set-up last year, and most likely, even if it's subconsciously, will feel he has to show Pirates what they are missing out on.

Tlolane meanwhile is on loan from Pirates, having arrived at Maritzburg midway through last season. He made a big impact in the final months of the 2019/ 20 campaign.





Article continues below

He's had some injury issues this season, but has been back in the team in recent weeks and scored in United's 2-1 win over Sekhukhune FC in the Round of 32.

The 26-year-old can operate at left-back and left-wing, although it's further forward where he seems to do his best work with his wonderfully cultured left boot.

Don't be surprised if either one of Tlolane or Kutumela make an impact in Saturday's cup tie in the Midlands.