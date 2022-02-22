Orlando Pirates chairman Khoza on what makes Al Ahly's Mosimane similar to Kaizer Chiefs' Motaung

Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza has suggested what makes Pitso Mosimane similar to Kaizer Chiefs owner Kaizer Motaung.



Mosimane has gone on to become one of the top coaches in the world after dominating South African football with Mamelodi Sundowns - winning five PSL titles and four cup competitions in eight years plus the Caf Champions League trophy and Caf Super Cup.



The man nicknamed Jingles has since won two more Caf Champions League titles, two Caf Super Cups, two Fifa Club World Cup bronze medals as well as the Egyptian Cup with Al Ahly.



Khoza, who is also the Premier Soccer League chairman, believes that Jingles has the same mentality and qualities as South African football icons Kaizer Motaung and Jomo Sono - the Jomo Cosmos owner.



“Pitso wanted to win, he didn’t want to lose, he was hard at training,” Khoza said on Metro FM's Ultimate Sports Show.



"I always talk about people who have succeeded in the transition from being a player to an administrator.



"If you look at what happened to Kaizer Motaung and Jomo Sono when they were players they used to go for roadwork and work hard before they go to training at the club. So Pitso is that kind of pedigree, that kind of quality."



After ending his playing career in 1996 which included stints with Qatari giants Al Sadd, Sundowns and Pirates, Mosimane began his coaching life at SuperSport United in 2001 and Khoza advised Jingles to work hard and let his success make noise.



"The man who was destined for great things. I’m saying, for anybody who wants to succeed, it should not be a question of mine or whatever, it must be a question of passion," he added.



"When I spoke to him, I said Pitso ‘work hard in silence, let success be your noise’.



“There are not too many coaches good coaches around the world. That’s why there must be a demand for Pep Guardiola, Pitso Mosimane, and Jurgen Klopp because they are not easy to get.”