Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sandilands 'wanted to be like Rustu Recber'

Football fans have become accustomed to the 36-year-old's anti-glare paint under his eyes, and the shot-stopper has revealed where he took it from

goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands has revealed he grew up looking up to retired Turkish shot-stopper Rustu Recber.

The 47-year-old former and keeper is renowned for his anti-glare paint under his eyes, and Sandilands said he wanted to be just like the Turkish legend when he first saw him in action.

The Pirates keeper copied the look and he continues to rock it, and according to him, Recber resembled a warrior.

"A keeper from [Rustu Recber] used to it. I watched him play in a World Cup and I wanted to be like him," Sandilands said in a chat with his fans on the Pirates App.

"To me, he resembled a warrior. So, when I made my debut, I did the same."

Asked if he's satisfied with all the areas of his game, Sandilands replied: "As a professional, I think you will never be satisfied with any area and say you are perfect. My goal every day is to improve in every aspect of my game."

At 36, Sandilands is in the twilight of his playing career but he feels he still has four more years as a footballer, meaning he wants to play until he's at least 40.

"I am not sure exactly sure how many left. I still feel good. So, four seasons sound about right," revealed the former shot-stopper.

Furthermore, Sandilands said while he has a few ideas on what he wants to do after retiring, his focus is still on playing.

"I am not 100% clear. I have a few ideas but right now my focus is on playing because I am feeling fit and healthy," he continued.

On the title race, the veteran goalkeeper said Pirates players intend on fighting until the end as they have an outside chance of winning the trophy.

The Sea Robbers are fourth on the PSL standings with 40 points from 23 matches - they trail log leaders and arch-rivals by eight points.

"We as players will fight for this until the end," added Sandilands.

Pirates last won a major trophy in 2014 when they lifted the Nedbank Cup under the stewardship of Vladimir Vermezovic.