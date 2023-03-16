Orlando Pirates keeper reveals how Ofori and Mpontshane pushed him to be Soweto giants' number one

Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine has credited Richard Ofori and Siyabonga Mpontshane for his improved performances for Bucs.

Chaine joined Pirates from Chippa United

He has been a regular at Bucs

The 26-year-old explains the reason behind his success

WHAT HAPPENED: Chaine has been a regular in Pirates' goal ahead of Mpontshane and Ofori.

The custodian has however stated it was not easy for him at first considering the magnitude of the Sea Robbers.

He has further insisted it goes down to hard work and zeal to succeed at a personal level and deliver consistently.

WHAT HE SAID: "I think [life at Pirates has] been good. Coming to a big club such as Pirates there is so much responsibility and ambition," Chaine told IOL.

"It hasn't been easy – not that it was going to be easy. But coming to work with the likes of Mpontshane, Kopano [Thuntsane], and [Richard Ofori] has really pushed me to be the best, and I push them as well.

"I think it starts with how much you demand of yourself. The ability to push yourself to get to the next level. There's never the right time to push yourself. Like saying this is the right time for me to go and see yourself strive under pressure and see how best you work under pressure."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Chaine has been helping in build-ups, a quality many keepers lack. However, the former Chippa United shot-stopper insists that ability is not the one that has helped him settle fast at Bucs.

"I don’t think that [playing the ball from the back] will help you settle in at a football club. I think every player has their strengths and weaknesses. So it is about how you apply yourself to be comfortable," Chaine continued.

"It is also about how focused you can be at every training session and game, especially at a big club such as Orlando Pirates."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chaine has started the last nine matches across all competitions for the Sea Robbers.

The 26-year-old is keen on helping Pirates win the Nedbank Cup and go all the way to securing a Caf Champions League spot.

Recently, the team secured their place in the quarter-final of the Nedbank competition. It is interesting to see whether Ofori will instantly regain his place when he fully recovers.

WHAT NEXT: Chaine is expected to start on Saturday in a crucial Premier Soccer League game against SuperSport United.