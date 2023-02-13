Orlando Pirates keen on spoiling Kaizer Chiefs' season with Caf Champions League target

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi has revealed what they are aiming for this season as the PSL title now appears out of their reach.

Chiefs and Pirates are tied on 28 points

But the Bucs lead by goal difference

Ncikazi shares their target for this season

WHAT HAPPENED? Pirates are currently fourth on the table, 27 points behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. Catching up with Sundowns in this race looks almost impossible and Ncikazi feels they can still finish the season as runners-up to play Caf Champions League football next season.

With Pirates’ Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs having also set themselves a target to return to the Caf Champions League next season, a brutal battle could be expected between the two traditional giants.

Chiefs are fifth on the table with 28 points, the same as Pirates but with an inferior goal difference.

Sundowns’ firm control of the title race could see some fierce jostling for second position with SuperSport United and Richards Bay also bidding in the running.

Ncikazi says they are eyeing a return to the Champions League and that target that could dent Chiefs’ ambitions.

WHAT NCIKAZI SAID: “Pirates must go back to where they belong. Pirates belong in the Champions League and winning trophies,” said Ncikazi as per IOL.

“That's the challenge that we want to overcome. We must get back to that. Injuries haven’t been kind, but like other teams, we are working on that.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs and Pirates’ Champions League ambitions could make the upcoming Soweto Derby explosive. The two giants are set to collide again on February 25 at FNB Stadium.

Both will be eager to collect maximum points to boost the bid for a Champions League spot. With 19 league games having been played so far this season, chances of finishing the season in the top two are good for the Soweto foes.

Both Chiefs and Pirates have four points fewer than second-placed SuperSport United who have one win in their last five league games, a run which also includes two defeats and as many draws.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS AND PIRATES? Both the Soweto giants shift focus to the league campaign after successful outings in the Nedbank Cup last weekend. They are both at home in their next league matches.

Amakhosi welcome visitors from KwaZulu-Natal, Golden Arrows, At Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday, two days after the Buccaneers hist Maritzburg United.