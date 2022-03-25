Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs supporters will probably have taken special interest in the news that Benni McCarthy has reportedly left AmaZulu.

McCarthy's stature in South African football, and his robust character, make him an obvious candidate to coach at one of the two Soweto giants, and with more than half a decade's experience in the PSL, the time may now be right.

Having ended his playing career with Pirates, the Buccaneers would be the obvious choice. But for a man used to taking on and meeting the biggest challenges and able to withstand the heat of the limelight, Amakhosi would most likely also appeal to the Capetonian.

Access to a greater budget and fanbase, and likely able to attract bigger players at a team like Chiefs or Pirates, would be appealing to McCarthy's ambitious nature.

Under pressure?

There is nothing to suggest at this stage that either Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter nor his Pirates counterparts, Fadlu Davids and Mandla Ncikazi, are about to lose their jobs.

However, the coaches at both clubs have taken criticism from the fans, and both teams have been under-performing in terms of challenging for trophies.

That may not be the fault of the current coaches, but one can imagine that either club could be tempted by the charisma and energy which McCarthy would bring.

Having Benni lurking in the shadows will at least increase the pressure on the two technical teams.

Next logical step?

As a Uefa Champions League winner and once the second-highest scorer in England's Premier League while at Blackburn Rovers, McCarthy no doubt harbours ambitions of making it to the very top of the coaching game as well.

He's made some positive steps in the last five years - winning silverware at hometown club Cape Town City City and then taking AmaZulu to the Caf Champions League after a very credible second-placed finish in the PSL.

Surely, coaching at one of the 'big three' - Chiefs, Pirates or Sundowns, would be the next logical step on his career ladder.

If McCarthy could help restore fortunes at either Chiefs or Pirates, and perhaps participate with one of them in Africa and do well on the continent, it could prove to be the perfect stepping stone eventually for an overseas move, or perhaps even for the Bafana Bafana hot-seat.