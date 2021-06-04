Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs suspensions: Three to miss round 30

Bucs are looking to hold off Golden Arrows to claim a third-place finish while the Glamour Boys are in with a shot at a top eight spot

Orlando Pirates will be without Abel Mabaso and Siphesihle Ndlovu for their fixture against TTM, while Kaizer Chiefs defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele will miss out on the match against TS Galaxy.

Pirates, currently third on the table with 49 points, host TTM at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday afternoon and will be without Mabaso, who serves the second of a two-match ban after being sent off in the 1-0 defeat to TS Galaxy.

Ndlovu, who like Mabaso is used both as a right-back and a central midfielder, was booked in the 2-1 midweek win over Baroka FC, resulting in the accumulation of four yellow cards and with that an automatic one-match ban.

Mphahlele is in the same situation for Chiefs - he was cautioned while on the bench on Wednesday during Amakhosi's 3-2 win over Golden Arrows, and now with four yellow cards to his name, will miss out on the match against TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium.

Chiefs must win the game against the Rockets in order to secure a top eight spot which will allow them to participate in next season's MTN8 competition.

Apart from Mabaso, Ndlovu and Mphahlele, there are a further 10 players suspended for the PSL's final round of games on Saturday.

That includes defenders Ebrahim Seedat and Given Msimango, who will miss out for Galaxy's match against Amakhosi.

Swallows also have two defenders suspended - Njabulo Ngcobo and Thabo Matlaba, for their game against Baroka FC.

The rest of the suspensions are AmaZulu forward Augustine Mulenga, Sibongiseni Mthethwa (Black Leopards), Tshepo Rikhotso (Bloemfontein Celtic), Nyiko Mobbie (Chippa United), Golden Arrows' Nduduzo Sibiya, Fares Hachi of Maritzburg United and SuperSport United's Manziba Guily.

All games on Saturday are scheduled for a 15:00 kick-off.

Mamelodi Sundowns have already wrapped up the title, while Black Leopards are the club which are automatically relegated.

Chippa United, Stellenbosch FC and Maritzburg United are the three sides who could potentially end 15th and be forced into the relegation play-offs.