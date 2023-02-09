Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs look away! - Mamelodi Sundowns to compete with Barcelona, Real Madrid and PSG

Mamelodi Sundowns are among 11 teams that have been selected to take part in the sixth edition of the Kevin De Bruyne Cup in Belgium in June.

Sundowns invited to take part in the De Bruyne Cup

Man City, PSG and Real Madrid are among the opponents

Motsepe welcomes the challenge

WHAT HAPPENED: Sundowns are winning in all aspects and this year their U15 will be rubbing shoulders with the best in the world.

It is a plus to the South African side who have been ambitiously giving their best to hit greater heights not only in the continent but in the World.

Sundowns Chairman Tlhopie Motsepe believes the competition will open up an avenue of more engagements for the players and club in the future.

WHAT HE SAID: "Our club and supporters are very excited for our academy players," Motsepe said in a statement," Motsepe said in a statement.

"As much as we know that this is a wonderful opportunity to expose our youngsters to different styles of football and a different way of life; we also believe that this is an opportunity for our youth team to expose the participating clubs to African football and African friendship.

"I would like to thank Kevin De Bruyne and our associates at Roc Nation Sports International for making this possible for the Under-15s."

Getty

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The U15 International competition serves as the perfect showcase event for talented youngsters from around the globe.

Last year’s tournament was won by Barcelona after an entertaining battle against Real in the final, with the 2022 edition drawing a new weekend record attendance of over 12,000 supporters.

Apart from the aforementioned teams, this edition includes PSG, Bayern Munich, Odense Boldklub, KAA Gent, Club Brugge, RB Leipzig, and Palmeiras.

WHAT NEXT: Sundowns will be aiming at making an impression when they make their debut in the international tournament.