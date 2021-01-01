Orlando Pirates & Kaizer Chiefs legend Tau gives Sesane a solid review

It was his first start of the season, the centre-back’s only previous action this season coming as a two-minute cameo off the bench against CT City

Orlando Pirates youngster Thabiso Sesane marked himself down as one to watch for the future after a sterling defensive display in Bucs’ 2-0 league win over Maritzburg United on Sunday evening.

Still only 19-years-old, Sesane was promoted to the starting line-up due to an injury to Happy Jele and the suspension of captain Thulani Hlatshwayo and ended up being handed the Man-of-the-Match award.

Speaking in the SuperSport TV studio, former Buccaneer Jimmy Tau said he was pleased to see the youngster making the most of his chance.

“[He is a] great prospect. You can see the work ethic is good, and if he’s willing to learn, because in this game for you to get better, you need to remain a student for as long as you can,” said Tau, who of course also played for Kaizer Chiefs.

“If he remains humble and works very hard I think opportunities like this will come in very handy for him. It’s important that he takes them and makes sure that he embraces them.

“Remember there are those that are there in front of you – yes they might have been suspended, the regular players, but it's an opportunity for you too. So all the best to him and hopefully this won’t be his last Man-of-the-Match performance,” added the former right-back.

Fellow analyst, and former Banyana Banyana striker Amanda Dlamini, pointed to the importance of the reserve league - the Multichoice Diski Challenge (MDC), as a stepping stone for players like Sesane.

“We’ve seen him in action [in the MDC] and I think he’s growing in leaps and bounds,” she said.

“And I guess that is the platform of the Diski Challenge – that it automatically promotes players who are performing at that consistently high level to come into the team in a seamless transition.

“So I think it's a good confidence booster for him for the next game.”

Sesane is nicknamed ‘Pepe’, after the former Real Madrid and Portugal defender.

He also received brief recognition from his coach, Josef Zinnbauer:

“Pepe - man of the match, congratulations, he made a good game, the first game in the starting line-up, very good.”