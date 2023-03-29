The Premier Soccer League has confirmed the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals will be played on April 15 and 16 in four different venues.

Sundowns are defending champions

Dondol only team out of PSL

Winner to pocket R7 million

WHAT HAPPENED: Defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns are in the last eight of the annual competition with a target of successfully retaining the trophy.

However, it will not be an easy task considering the fact that Soweto heavyweights Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs also made it to the quarters.

The former won the MTN8 and are aiming at winning their second silverware, while the latter have not won any major trophy for the last eight years.

AND WHAT IS MORE: On Saturday, April 15, giant killers Dondol Stars will have a daunting task against two-time champions Bucs at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Holders Masandawana will then make a trip to the Athlone Stadium to face Stellenbosch on the same day.

Chippa United, who reached the 2021 final, will play Sekhukhune United - who are in the quarters for the first time, at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday, April 16. They will then pave the way for the 2013 winners Kaizer Chiefs against Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: All eight quarter-finalists are guaranteed R400,000 while those who advance to the semis will pocket R1 million.

The winner will receive R7 million and a ticket to represent the nation in the Caf Confederation Cup competition.

Quarter-final tickets will be sold for R60 each.

WHAT NEXT: All teams have time to prepare their players for the prestigious annual competition.