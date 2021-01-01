Orlando Pirates’ Jele insists ‘it is possible’ to win the Caf Confederation Cup, as Enyimba FC loom

The Buccaneers are bidding for their first continental title since they clinched the 1996 Caf Super Cup

Orlando Pirates captain Happy Jele sees “a lot of potential” in their current squad and feels they can go all the way to claim this season’s Caf Confederation Cup.

After winning the 1995 Caf Champions League, the Buccaneers went on to win the Caf Super Cup the following year.

But since then, continental glory has eluded them, coming close in 2013 and 2015 when they finished as Champions League and Confederation Cup runners-up respectively.

Now under German coach Josef Zinnbauer, Jele feels the German tactician has built a “good squad” which stands a good chance to claim Africa’s second-tier club competition.

“I see a lot of potential in this team because of the way we play‚ and the effort that we put in,” said Jele as per Times Live.

“We work for one another on the field and it is possible that we can reach the final again and even get the cup. We have a good squad‚ all we have to do is to go out there and get the desired results as we go along.”

But for now, the Buccaneers’ worry is facing Nigerian heavyweights Enyimba FC in Wednesday’s Group A match at Orlando Stadium.

The Soweto giants have a point after holding ES Setif 0-0 in neutral Ghana last week and will be taking on an Enyimba side which has taken an early lead in their group after edging Al Ahli Benghazi 2-1 at home.

“We had a chance to watch some of the Enyimba videos on Sunday and Monday. We know that they are a dangerous team‚ but we have also noted some of their weaknesses that we will be looking to exploit,” Jele said.

“For us, it is just go out there and do what we are supposed to do‚ which is getting three points at home. The technical team has prepared us well. This competition is important for us because Pirates is a big brand and we need to consistently compete at the highest level on the continent.

“Last week we earned a valuable draw away to ES Setif of Algeria and obviously the guys are highly motivated. It is very important for us to win at home.”

Jele’s opposite number Austin Oladapo says they arrived in Johannesburg buoyed by the victory over Al Ahli Benghazi.

The Enyimba skipper boldly declares their intentions against Pirates.

“The game against Ahli Benghazi was a good game for us and a morale booster, the game has built our confidence and we will love to continue our winning run,” Oladapo told the Enyimba website.

“The game is a big battle because whoever wins goes top of the group, Pirates are a good side but we are here for a win.”