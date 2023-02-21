Orlando Pirates' January signing Makhaula explains how Manchester United coach McCarthy changed his career

Orlando Pirates midfielder Makhehlene Makhaula has detailed how Benni McCarthy had an impact on his career to become a more recognised player.

Makhaula was struggling for game time before Benni joined Usuthu

After Benni's arrival, he became a regular

McCarthy even appointed him Usuthu captain

WHAT HAPPENED? Makhaula joined AmaZulu in September 2020 from Highlands Park but he struggled to establish himself as a regular when he arrived. Three months into his time at Usuthu, McCarthy joined the AmaZulu outfit and made Makhaula a key figure in his midfield.

The Bafana Bafana legend went on to hand the 33-year-old the captain’s armband, a role he performed while in the process attracting the interest of Pirates who signed him in January.

McCarthy has also been hailed by another Pirates player Ndumiso Mabena for being inspirational.

WHAT MAKHAULA SAID: “I went to Highlands Parks but got injured there,” said Makhaula as per Times Live. When I went to AmaZulu that is where everything changed. I think when Benni McCarthy came I started to play and started to enjoy my football.

“I played the kind of football I always wanted to play. I think this move to Pirates is because of my hard work I put in over the years.”

AND WHAT MORE? Makhaula then explains how the Pirates move came about and it happened unexpectedly to him

“It came as a surprise for me,” Makhaula said. “My agent phoned me at night and he said, ‘You are going to Pirates’, and I was like ‘Are you serious?'. I couldn't sleep after that.

“I was so happy because my family is on this side [in Gauteng] and it’s the club I’ve always wanted to play for. It was a dream come true for me.

“I was planning to retire at AmaZulu because when you look at my age it’s close to my retirement. But when Pirates came I couldn’t resist [the offer] or look back.

“I had to grab it with both hands because it’s every footballer's dream to play for one of the biggest clubs.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Makhaula made his Pirates debut last Friday in the 2-1 Premier Soccer League win over Maritzburg United. He came on as a 75th-minute substitute for Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo.

With the Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs this Saturday, Makhaula will be hoping to make his debut appearance in this traditional fixture. He would also be hoping to make his first start for the Buccaneers.

But there is stiff competition for places from the likes of Miguel Timm, Thabang Monare, Ndlondlo, Goodman Mosele and Ben Motshwari.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAKHAULA? As Pirates prepare to tackle Chiefs, Makhaula will be trying to influence coach Jose Riveiro to consider him for selection.