Orlando Pirates have confirmed Thembinkosi Lorch and Miguel Timm are set to resume training, but no time frame has been set for Lesedi Kapinga.

WHAT HAPPENED: Soweto giants Pirates started the season without a host of their key players. In a recent update, the Sea Robbers have offered positive news on some players, and shed light on some new arrivals who are yet to feature.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Pirates have had a few minor injury worries early in the season, with key players such as Miguel Timm and Thembinkosi Lorch yet to feature this season, while new signing Katlego Otladisa sat out the home clash against Royal AM due to a knock picked up in the season opener," Bucs updated the public.

"The trio is among those that could resume full training in the coming days, while the likes of Lesedi Kapinga and Karim Kamvuidi are inching closer to their respective Bucs debuts."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Regular and extended injuries to key players contributed to the club's decision to hire a Conditioning Coach.

It is vital for the Buccaneers to have all their stars available considering the fact that they are fighting for the Premier Soccer League, the MTN8, and the Nedbank Cup.

Pirates will also dine with the big boys in the continent during the Caf Champions League competition.

WHAT NEXT: The next game for Pirates is on Saturday in the MTN8 against Sekhukhune United.

Coincidentally, the two teams met in last season's Nedbank Cup final where Bucs won 2-1.