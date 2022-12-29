Orlando Pirates issue Makgopa injury update ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns clash

Orlando Pirates have announced the latest injury status of lanky striker Evidence Makgopa as the showdown against Mamelodi Sundowns looms.

Makgopa joined Pirates from Baroka in June

But injury has denied him game time

He is now set to make his official debut vs Downs

WHAT HAPPENED? Makgopa was signed by Pirates in June but is yet to make his official debut for the Buccaneers. A nagging ankle injury has delayed Makgopa’s first competitive appearance for the Soweto giants. Just three minutes in two Carling Black Label Cup matches in November mark the forward’s game time in Pirates colours.

The other times the lanky attacker nearly got to play was as an unused substitute in Premier Soccer League games against AmaZulu and Golden Arrows in October. Pirates have now confirmed Makgopa has fully recovered from an ankle injury and could feature in Friday’s league match against Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld.

WHAT PIRATES SAID: “A competitive debut could be on the cards for striker Evidence Makgopa, who has overcome the ankle injury that delayed his involvement with the squad in the early part of the season,” Pirates announced in a statement.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates have been struggling upfront this season with their strikers finding it hard to score goals. Winger Monnapule Saleng is their top goal-scorer in the league with two goals. Makgopa's availability comes with high expectations he could be the solution to their attacking woes.

Interestingly, for coach Jose Riveiro, Makgopa is up for selection just as another striker Ndumiso Mabena can also play after being announced as a mid-season signing who arrived as a free agent. That gives Riveiro more options in attack.

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

Backpagepix

Backpagepix

WHAT NEXT FOR MAKGOPA? Makgopa would be hoping that Riveiro throws him into the fray, and if given a chance to play, he would want to announce his arrival on a big stage against Masandawana.

But there is competition for places from other strikers like Zakhele Lepasa, Kermit Erasmus, Bienvenu Eva Nga, Mabena and Vincent Pule.