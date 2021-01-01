Orlando Pirates issue Lorch and Lepasa fitness update ahead of Chippa United clash

Bucs' injury list is easing as they look to extend their unbeaten run to eight competitive games when they face the Chilli Boys

Orlando Pirates have provided an injury update ahead of their PSL encounter with Chippa United on Saturday.

The Soweto giants were boosted by the return of strikers Gabadinho Mhango and Tshegofatso Mabasa, who both featured as substitutes in the team's 1-0 win over Bloemfontein Celtic on Tuesday after they recovered from lengthy injury lay-offs.

Pirates' official website has now revealed that two more players are on the mend and they are expected back in full training in the coming days.

"Thembinkosi Lorch, who limped off during the Nedbank Cup victory over Maritzburg United after a left adductor strain, is expected to partially resume training later in the week," a club statement read on Wednesday.

"At the same time, Terrence Dzvukamanja is scheduled to return to full training next week, as he also continues to undergo rehabilitation from an ankle injury."

The site also confirmed that central midfielder Nkanyiso Zungu has suffered a bone contusion to his right arm and he is expected to miss this weekend's clash with the Chilli Boys.

While striker Zakhele Lepasa, who has been out injured since December 2020, could be back soon as the South Africa under-23 International sees out his rehabilitation from an ankle injury.

"Meanwhile, we can confirm that striker Zakhele Lepasa continues with rehabilitation on his ankle injury, having been out of action since December, and is also nearing a return," another club statement read.

"The Medical team has also reported an injury to midfielder Nkanyiso Zungu, who has suffered a right forearm contusion."

Pirates have missed Lepasa's presence upfront as the promising marksman was one of the team's best players in the early stages of the current season.

The 23-year-old player, who is in his second campaign with the Pirates first team, enjoyed regular game time as coach Josef Zinnbauer's first-choice striker.

Lepasa helped Pirates clinch the 2020 MTN8 title as the Soweto giants ended their six-year trophy drought, with the Bucs academy product having netted against Kaizer Chiefs in the semi-final first-leg encounter at Orlando Stadium.

Zinnbauer has had to use wingers Lorch and Deon Hotto as strikers in the absence of Lepasa, Mabasa and Mhango, with the trio nursing injuries.