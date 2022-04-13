Orlando Pirates issue injury update on Mako after horrific collision in Baroka FC clash

Orlando Pirates have issued an update on Paseka Mako's condition following the full-back's horror injury against Baroka FC on Tuesday.



The diminutive player was rushed to the hospital by ambulance during the Premier Soccer League encounter which was played at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.



Mako was knocked unconscious following a collision with teammate Richard Ofori towards the end of the match which ended in a 0-0 draw on the night.



The 28-year-old collided with Ofori's knee as both players competed for the ball and the club has now issued the following statement stating that Mako has suffered fractures to his face and nose.



"Following the emergency injury involving defender Paseka Mako in the DStv Premiership clash against Baroka FC last night, Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that the 28-year-old is in a stable condition," a club statement.



"The doctor has revealed that CT scan results have shown no signs of skull fracture or any brain haemorrhage however, the player has sustained a fracture to the face and nose.



"He will remain in High Care and will be assessed by the neurosurgeon again this morning."



Mako has been one of Pirates' most consistent players this season and he has featured regularly for the Soweto giants.



He has played 33 matches across all competitions for the Buccaneers thus far this term.