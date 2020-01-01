Orlando Pirates is the place to be right now - Sandilands

The ex-Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper has started 18 of Bucs’ 21 PSL matches this season

goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands is revelling in Orlando Pirates’ impressive Premier Soccer League ( ) form, describing their current run as “amazing.”

Pirates beat Black 1-0 away on Sunday for their sixth straight league victory and eighth match without tasting defeat under German coach Josef Zinnbauer.

Sandilands produced a man-of-the-match performance against Leopards with some brilliant saves as he continued with his fine form this season.

The former goalkeeper who has started 18 of Pirates’ 21 league matches this term feels his side are the team of the moment.

“It’s amazing what this team is doing; it’s just amazing to be part of this team. It’s not just me who should deserve this but it’s the whole team effort from the top to the bottom. The coaches, the players [and] everybody. Orlando Pirates, this is the place to be,” Sandilands told SuperSport TV.

“We just have to continue, remain humble. We know this is such a hard place to come, like I said it is just amazing what is happening in the team right now that we can come here and get the three points.

“Credit should go to our goalkeeper coaches. We push each other in training, like I said, it's a team effort. I'm just grateful for the three points today, hopefully, we can continue to push on.”

Sunday’s victory, aided by leaders ’ 2-1 defeat by the previous day, left second-placed Pirates just six points behind Amakhosi who however have played a game less than them.