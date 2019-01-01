"Orlando Pirates is not a small team" - Sarr's message to Mokwena

The former Buccaneers midfielder has backed the interim coach to win a trophy for the club this season

Former midfielder Issa Sarr has backed assistant coach Rulani Mokwena to succeed at Mayfair but believes the young coach must be given a fair chance.

The Senegalese midfielder was on the Buccaneers’ books a few seasons ago and has credited the former assistant manager’s training methods.

Currently plying his trade in the GladAfrica Championship with Uthongathi FC, the 32-year-old left the Soweto giants at the end of the 2017/18 Premier Soccer League ( ) season and he is confident Mokwena will revive Pirates.

“There’s a lot that has changed at Pirates, the players are working hard and they are very talented,” Sarr told Isolezwe.

“What has impressed me is the fact there are no bad things said by the players in the media and that shows that the club is well managed and doing well,” added the former Platinum Stars midfielder.

“That is why I say Rulani must be given a chance because he is coming along nicely with the team. What is also important is that as a coach, he must always remember that Pirates is not a small team, but I believe in him.

“I am confident that Pirates will be able to win a trophy this season and the other thing is that Rulani’s training methods are good, he is tactically astute and once he gets things right, he will beat a lot of teams,” he backed.

Looking at the Buccaneers 2019/20 PSL campaign so far, they sit in 10th position with five points after beating Bloemfontein and two draws against and .

In addition, Mokwena will now hope to fine-tune his troops during the current international break as they will meet at home on Saturday, September 14.

Meanwhile, the former Chilli Boys anchorman has explained how he had a discussion with chairman Irvin Khoza about his departure before leaving the 1995 African champions.

“We agreed with the chairman, there were no issues. Even though I struggled to find a new club as I trained alone, I managed to get a club as I am here now with Uthongathi,” he concluded.