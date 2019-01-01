Orlando Pirates is not an easy environment for Mokwena – Komphela

The experienced Abafana Bes’thende manager has shared a word of advice to his Buccaneers’ counterpart

coach Steve Komphela has revealed what he always tells interim coach Rhulani Mokwena as he looks to ensure he thrives at a big club.

Komphela explains that working for a big giant with a rich history is a privilege, saying his former protégé will have to listen and remain focused on the task at hand because it’s not easy coaching a big team.

On the other hand, the experienced manager has stated he left with grey hair, suggesting it was not easy to lead the Naturena-based outfit.

“Rhulani is in an environment where it is not easy. I know very well what he is going through,” Komphela told the reporters after their match against .

“It is not easy but we always talk. We tell him to listen and focus. It is a great honour and a privilege to be there. So enjoy it and do your job so that after two years, you can say ‘I was at Pirates’.”

The former Bafana Bafana boss has warned the 34-year-old manager not to sleep at Pirates, adding that the greatest growth doesn’t happen in a comfort zone.

“You don’t sleep there at Pirates. If you sleep, you are lucky. When I left the environment I was at (at Chiefs) I had grey hair. When I went there I was pitch black...but by the time I left, it wasn’t the same. But that’s growth,” added Komphela.

“The greatest growth happens in discomfort. If you don’t want to grow, be comfortable. But if you want to grow, get into a territory that is uncomfortable.

“I wouldn’t have been the person that I am when I went to Bloemfontein had I not gone through that. I wouldn’t have been the person I am at Arrows if I didn’t go through that.

“I never got bitter but I got better so that others can benefit. I was in a pressure cooker. I was cooked and somebody is enjoying the meal and I’m being dished.

“But who is enjoying it, it is Arrows. And so be it. That’s how I look at it.”

In addition, Komphela has changed Abafana Bes’thende’s fortune as they are on the verge of reaching their first Telkom Knockout Cup final.

Fresh from a 3-2 Premier Soccer League ( ) win over the Brazilians on Sunday afternoon at home, they will now prepare for their TKO Cup semi-final clash against coach Pitso Mosimane’s troops at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium next week.