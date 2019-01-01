Orlando Pirates is a fighting team - AmaZulu coach Johnson

The experienced coach has indicated he is not fooled by the Buccaneers' poor run ahead of their league encounter

FC head coach Cavin Johnson says playing still presents a massive challenge for his side.

Usuthu are set to play host to an out-of-form Pirates side in a match at King Zwelithini Stadium on Tuesday night.

It will be a battle between two struggling teams with AmaZulu having lost their first two league matches of the 2019/20 season.

On the other hand, Bucs have recorded three successive defeats across all competitions, but Johnson expects the Soweto giants to come out all guns blazing in Durban.

“There is never a right time to play anyone. Everyone prepares to win," Johnson told the media.

"We have to fight. We expect to play a fighting team, a running team and one that is very technical.

The KwaZulu-Natal giants started the new campaign with a 3-0 home defeat against , before losing 1-0 to away.

Johnson has revealed they have reflected on their poor start and put in the hard yards at training.

“We have not started on a good note, we have played good football but we have not got the results,” Johnson said.

“The players have done really well; we know it’s going to be a tough game tomorrow but it is our home game and we have to be confident.”

The club has revealed former Pirates striker Lehlohonolo Majoro is the only injury doubt for the match after he picked up a knock against Polokwane City.

While AmaZulu central midfielder Michael Morton, who was once on the books of Pirates, continues to recover from a pre-season injury.