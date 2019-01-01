Orlando Pirates' interest in Zambia international Austin Muwowo confirmed

The Buccaneers have joined the race to sign the highly-rated winger, who has been tipped to win the Zambian Footballer of the Year accolade

' interest in Zambia international Austin Muwowo has been confirmed by the player's representative.

The Soweto giants are said to be among a reported 11 teams that have shown interest in the highly-rated attacking midfielder.

However, manager Nawa Nyambe has made it clear that the player remains contracted to the Zambian Super Division side.

“Contrary to reports, Austin is here with me in Ndola," Nyambe told ZamFoot .

"Neither him nor me has flown to . Orlando Pirates may have shown an interest in him just like 10 other Clubs have done," he continued.

"But he has seven months remaining on his contract with Nkana," Nyambe said about Muwowo, who is on loan from Zambian giants Nkana FC.

Muwowo's contract with Nkana is set to expire in December 2019 and he has been included in the Zambia squad which will participate in the 2019 in Durban later this month.

"So, for now, we will have to wait for the league to end and probably even the Cosafa Championship then evaluate the best possible move," he stressed.

"His sole concentration at the moment is Forest ,” he concluded.

Muwowo has been in good form under former under Pirates midfielder Perry Mutapa, who is the head coach at Rangers this season.

The 24-year-old winger has hit the back of the net 10 times and recorded eight assists according to the Zambian publication.

Pirates, who are under the guidance of Serbian coach Milutin Sredojevic, already have two Zambian players on their books namely; Augustine Mulenga and Justin Shonga.