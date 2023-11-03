Orlando Pirates Injury Update: Key players set to miss Richards Bay clash

Orlando Pirates will be without several key players in their Carling Knockout Cup quarter-final against Richards Bay.

• Pirates travel to Durban for cup fixture

• Key players to miss match due to injury

• Bucs eager to bounce back to winning ways

WHAT HAPPENED: Pirates will travel to Moses Mabhida Stadium to face Richards Bay on Saturday afternoon, as they look to advance in the newly launched competition.

The Buccaneers have faced a disappointing series of outcomes following their dominant victory over Cape Town Spurs in the initial round.

Their form in the league has come under scrutiny, with no wins registered in their last three competitive outings.

To add to their woes, the Sea Robbers succumbed to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Urban Warriors away from home on Wednesday and will be eager to bounce back in this must-win cup match, however, their injury list might be a cause for concern.

WHAT WAS SAID: “For Pirates, defenders Paseka Mako and Innocent Maela continue to recover from their respective injuries along with goalkeeper Sipho Chaine,” a statement read on the club’s official website.

“Meanwhile, Zakhele Lepasa and Vincent Pule could have bigger roles on Saturday after their substitute appearances in midweek."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Soweto giants find themselves going up against a Natal Rich Boys side that is struggling in the league and currently languish in 15th place in the standings.

Their Round of 16 victory over Moroka Swallows remains their only win bagged in their last five outings where they have been defeated three times, drawing once.

These results could work in Pirates’ favour taking into consideration their impressive cup form, which has seen them win three trophies in the last year.

WHAT’S NEXT: The two teams will be meeting for only the third time in history when they lock horns in what is also their first-ever cup encounter.

Their first meeting at Orlando Stadium ended goalless, before Pirates registered a 2-0 win at King Zwelithini Stadium through goals from Terrence Dzvukamanja and Monnapule Saleng.

On this occasion, Pirates will rely on their fortunes at Moses Mabhida Stadium to play in their favour during the match.