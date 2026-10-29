Orlando Pirates in tough CAF Champions League Group C with trips to Morocco, Cameroon and Tanzania to come

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The Soweto giants have discovered their path to continental glory following the official CAF Champions League group-stage draw. It is a daunting prospect for the Soweto club, who must navigate a schedule filled with difficult away trips and established African heavyweights.

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The Buccaneers face a grueling continental road map

Orlando Pirates have been handed a significant challenge in their quest for continental silverware after being drawn into a demanding Group C for the CAF Champions League. The Soweto giants will have to overcome a series of logistical and tactical hurdles as they prepare for high-stakes matches across the African continent. The draw has paired the Buccaneers with Moroccan powerhouses RS Berkane, Tanzanian heavyweights Simba SC, and the Cameroonian debutants Colombe Sportive. Each opponent presents a unique threat, ensuring that Abdeslam Ouaddou's side will need to be at their absolute best to secure a top-two finish and progress to the knockout stages.

The campaign is set to kick off in late November, with the first round of fixtures scheduled between November 27 and 29. Pirates will then quickly pivot to Matchday Two, which takes place from December 4 to 6, before a crucial third round of action between December 18 and 20. The schedule provides little room for error, as momentum in the early stages often dictates the final standings in December and January.

The competition in Group C is expected to be incredibly tight. Every single match has the potential to drastically alter the landscape of the standings. The Soweto giants must find a way to maintain consistency both in the intimidating atmosphere of Orlando Stadium and during their difficult away days in North, East, and Central Africa. Dropped points at home could prove fatal, while the ability to grind out results on the road will likely be the difference between qualification and a premature exit from Africa's premier club competition.

RS Berkane and the Moroccan challenge

RS Berkane represent perhaps the most formidable obstacle in the path of the Buccaneers. The Moroccan side has become a regular fixture in the latter stages of CAF competitions, having reached the semi-finals in their previous campaign. Their tactical discipline and technical proficiency make them a nightmare for any opponent, and their home ground in Berkane is notoriously difficult to visit. The Moroccans have built a reputation for defensive solidity and clinical counter-attacking football, which has served them well in high-pressure continental ties over recent seasons. They enter the group stage with a clear mandate to not only qualify but to win the group outright.





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Simba SC and the South African connection

The inclusion of Simba SC in Group C adds a fascinating subplot to the narrative, primarily due to the presence of South African coach Steve Barker on the Tanzanian bench. Barker, who previously made a significant impact with Stellenbosch FC, will be intimately familiar with the strengths and weaknesses of Pirates. This tactical familiarity could give the Msimbazi Reds a distinct edge in their encounters with the South African representatives. Simba are known for their passionate fan base and their ability to dominate possession, and Barker’s appointment is seen as a move to elevate them to the next level of African football excellence.

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The matches between Pirates and Simba are likely to be high-octane affairs, with both teams favouring an attacking brand of football. Barker will be eager to prove his worth on the continental stage against a club from his homeland, while Pirates will be wary of the "insider knowledge" the coach brings to the Tanzanian side. The outcome of these head-to-head battles could very well decide who joins the top seed in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Colombe Sportive and the quest for respect

Completing the quartet in Group C is Colombe Sportive, a club that has already achieved something historic by reaching the group stage for the first time in their history. The Cameroonian side enters the competition as the clear underdogs, but that status makes them a dangerous proposition for the established names. They have nothing to lose and everything to gain, and they will be looking to use the group stage as a platform to showcase the talent within Cameroonian domestic football. While they lack the continental experience of Pirates or Berkane, their energy and unpredictability could lead to an upset that throws the entire group wide open.

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As the competition approaches, the stakes could not be higher for all four participants. Orlando Pirates and RS Berkane will lean on their history and pedigree, while Simba SC looks to disrupt the hierarchy under Barker’s guidance. Meanwhile, Colombe Sportive will be fighting for every inch to ensure their debut campaign is not merely a footnote in the history books. All four clubs will be targeting a winning start in late November, understanding that in a group this competitive, the margin for error is virtually non-existent. The road to the CAF Champions League trophy is long and treacherous, and for the Buccaneers, it begins with a series of massive tests across the continent.