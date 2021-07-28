Orlando Pirates in danger of falling behind Kaizer Chiefs?

The Buccaneers and Amakhosi are set for a showdown on Sunday evening when they clash in the Carling Black Label Cup at the Sea Robbers' home venue

In the jostle to improve their squads, Kaizer Chiefs arguably pulled ahead of Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates this week with the double signing of Keagan Dolly and Cole Alexander.

A year ago was an especially frustrating time for Chiefs fans. Head coach Gavin Hunt had just come on board, and for the most part the supporters welcomed the prospect of the four-time PSL title-winning coach taking charge of the team.

However, Hunt was hamstrung from the very start as a Fifa transfer ban meant he could not sign any new players.

At the same time, Bidvest Wits had sold up their franchise to TTM, and with a number of Clever Boys unwilling to join the new club, a lot of quality players were effectively up for grabs.

No doubt Hunt would have loved to have taken a bunch of former Students across with him to Chiefs, but with that not possible, the likes of Deon Hotto, Thabang Monare, Thulani Hlatshwayo and Terrence Dzvukamanja instead joined Chiefs’ archrivals, Pirates.

Now, with the ban finally lifted, Chiefs have been free to splash the cash as they wish, and have already signed up nine players as well as recalled Given Thibedi from his Swallows FC loan.

While the verdict may be out on a few of the new men, Tuesday's announcement, that Amakhosi have signed Bafana international Dolly as well as Alexander, an underrated central midfielder, was a big statement of intent from the Glamour Boys.

Among the other arrivals over the past couple of weeks were two of the best defenders in the PSL last season - Njabulo Ngcobo and Sibusiso Mabiliso.

Pirates on the other hand have been very low-key in the transfer window. Kwanda Mngonyama and Bandile Shandu, who came in from Maritzburg United are good solid pros, but have not exactly set the league alight in the past five years.

Looking around the squad, it’s unlikely they’ll become first-team regulars. The same can be said for Monnapule Saleng, signed from second-tier Free State Stars, as well as Goodman Mosele, who arrives from Baroka FC in the ‘promising youngster category, having not achieved much yet in his career.

Article continues below

Of course it’s pointless to sign players for the sake of signing players. But the fans do enjoy getting excited about high profile arrivals, and it does give a squad a certain amount of fresh energy and optimism for the season.

The arrival of Dolly will certainly have done that to the Chiefs camp. Pirates meanwhile ended last season on a bit of a downer – they were beaten into second position on the standings by AmaZulu, crashed out the Confederation Cup, and head coach Josef Zinnbauer also drew quite a bit of criticism from the fans.

With coach Stuart Baxter back at Chiefs and a handful of promising signings, it will surely be the Glamour Boys supporters who head into watching Sunday’s Carling Black Label Cup game (on television of course), feeling the more upbeat and happier bunch.