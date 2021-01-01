Orlando Pirates hurt by Zinnbauer’s wrong decisions, chopping and changing - Khanye

The Buccaneers continue to drop points and have now won just once in their last five games

Former winger Junior Khanye has questioned coach Josef Zinnbauer’s regular shuffling of his starting line-up in their Premier Soccer League games and attributed that to why the team is struggling for form.

On Wednesday Pirates were held to a 0-0 draw by and failed to recover from last weekend’s 2-0 defeat by Black .

They have collected just five points out of a possible 15 points since the start of the year, a run which has placed them sixth on the standings and eight points behind log leaders .

More teams

“It is going to be difficult for Zinnbauer to earn my respect. Look now at the difference between them and Kaizer Chiefs is two points. They have dropped,” Khanye told iDiski TV.

“The reality is that Pirates have good players. They can match Sundowns pound for pound and compete more than other teams in the . When Sundowns and Pirates lose or draw, I blame the technical team. They have quality players. You mix them.

“Check how Pirates started the season, they convincingly won the MTN8. Now they cannot just drop form dismally like this. There is something wrong, this chop and change thing and making wrong decisions. This and that player is performing and then the next game you don’t see him. This and that player doesn’t deserve to come out but is taken out and replace him with a player who doesn’t perform.

“So that is the reason you find out that some teams including Pirates and Sundowns are shooting themselves in the foot. Pound for pound, there is no team in the PSL that has quality players than Pirates and Sundowns.”

Zinnbauer has been changing his team especially in defence and on Tuesday captain Happy Jele started for the first time since early November 2020.

Jele was partnering Thulani Hlathswayo as a centre-back while Ntsikelelo Nyauza operated as a right-back in place of Wayde Jooste who was dropped to the bench despite being named Man of the Match against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila seven days earlier.

Bongani Sam featured in his second game of the campaign and was in the starting line-up for the first time this season, playing as a left-back while the better-experienced Innocent Maela sat on the bench for the entire match.

Upfront, Deon Hotto started from the bench together with Frank Mhango who is not being fielded consistently this season.

Khanye questions why attacker Terrence Dzvukamanja continues to be a regular feature as he has featured in 11 league games but with not a single goal or an assist to his name.

Article continues below

As Zinnbauer sought for solutions to break Arrows, he introduced Mhango for Thembinkosi Lorch on the hour mark and Khanye does not agree with that decision.

“I always ask why the coach is playing Dzvukamanja? What is he giving Pirates? I think for more than eight Pirates games he is giving us no sign that he deserves to start,” said Khanye.

“So I am very disappointed with the Pirates coach that he introduced Mhango in the second half when they were under pressure. And look at that substitute, you do not take out Lorch. You leave him, recently he won you the MTN8 while he was unfit. Take out Dzvukamanja and leave Lorch to continue with the game.”