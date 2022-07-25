Orlando Pirates’ Hotto on criticism after Caf Confederation Cup final – ‘I don’t care about that’

The star had chances to score and ensure the South African club lifted a prestigious trophy last season

Orlando Pirates forward Deon Hotto has claimed he is not bothered by criticism directed his way after missing clear chances in the Caf Confederation Cup final against RS Berkane in May.

While admitting he indeed missed opportunities that should have won the game in favour of Bucs, the Namibian said he could only look forward despite what happened then.

"It was not a good feeling, especially for me. I had two chances to kill off the game, but it was not my day," Hotto said, as quoted by Sowetan Live.

"So, I can’t go back and say it is written already that today it is going to be like this. So I’m looking forward to it. I can’t look back. I have to move forward. That’s what it is.

"This is what I have signed up for. Whether I’m doing good or bad, someone will definitely write something bad about me. So I don’t care about that.

"The ones who are supporting me and those who are not are still from one badge. If I’m not doing good today, they will say I’m not, if I’m doing good they will say that, so I have to take it, whether good or bad."

Although the Soweto giants worked hard and reached the final of the African inter-club competition, they will not be part of the participants next season in any of the Caf tournaments after finishing sixth in their domestic league.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old also spoke about his 2022/23 Premier Soccer League goals and the desire to help the Sea Robbers end a trophyless spell.

"To the supporters, they must just keep on supporting us. We will try our level best," he added.

"It’s been a while for the club to not win anything, especially since they are now turning 85 years old. We need to change the mentality in our dressing room," he said.

"My plan this season is to score more goals and try to assist where I can and bring titles to the cabinet of the club."