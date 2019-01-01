Orlando Pirates hold no fear for 'pumped-up' Stellenbosch FC - Barker

The experienced coach has indicated that Stellies will adopt an offensive approach against the Buccaneers

Stellenbosch FC head coach Steve Barker has fired a warning shot to ahead of their clash on Saturday.

Stellies are set to host the Buccaneers in a match at the 2010 Fifa World Cup venue, the Cape Town Stadium.

“It’s going to be a massive occasion for the players taking on one of the glamour clubs of South African football in a big stadium no doubt set to be dominated by Pirates supporters, who will be wanting a repeat result," Barker told the media.

Barker's men will be seeking revenge as they were eliminated from the Telkom Knockout Cup Round of 16 by Pirates last weekend.

The former University of Pretoria coach made it known that his charges are brimming with confidence ahead of their match with four-time PSL champions.

"I can tell you my boys are pumped up and ready to give a good account of themselves. Put our loss to them in Soweto down to a learning excursion," he continued.

"We weren’t overawed by the occasion and held our own in thin air until late-on when they came at us hard and forced a goal out of us."

Stellies are hoping to secure their second successive win in the league having defeated 2-0 in their last game in the competition.

"We now revert to the league, our form over the last few games has been good, so the belief is there that we can overturn the result and bag all three points," he said.

“I would like to see us hold onto the ball for longer periods and be patient with our built-ups. And then to play with more thrust in their final third where they’ve been shaky defensively as seen by the number of goals conceded."

Barker will look to his strikers Waseem Isaacs and Iqraam Rayners, who have scored six league goals between them this season.

"Our strikers have been finding the target on a regular basis of late and our playmakers must feed them quality ball from which to attack off," he added.

“We all want a crack at Pirates, a team we do not fear but do respect knowing their history.

"It’s a big opportunity and for us to be able to take them on in front of our family, friends and supporters make it that much more special."