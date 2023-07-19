Orlando Pirates hold La Liga side Las Palmas to end Spain tour undefeated

Orlando Pirates have concluded their pre-season camp in Spain with a 0-0 draw against La Liga outfit Las Palmas.

WHAT HAPPENED? Coach Jose Riveiro named a strong line-up captained by defender Tapelo Xoki at Banus Football Center in Marbella. However, the likes of Innocent Maela, Deon Hotto and Zakhele Lepasa started from the bench.

It was a balanced affair as neither side dominated the other but new signing Patrick Maswanganyi was a threat in the early stages of the game. Riveiro introduced Lepasa and Relebohile Ratomo in the second half but they could not add firepower in attack.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After going undefeated and conceded just one goal in three matches in their tour of Spain, coach Riveiro now has a clear picture of his side's state of preparedness for the new season.

Beating Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv 2-0 and Independiente Valle 3-1, as well as holding La Liga opponents will surely give the Buccaneers confidence ahead of the new season.

The Soweto giants are getting ready to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns' Premier Soccer League dominance, hoping to go one place better than their second-place finish last season. But they will also be testing themselves against the continent's best in the Caf Champions League and the three matches in Spain against quality opposition will likely prove invaluable once the season commences.

WHAT NEXT FOR PIRATES? After concluding their tour of Spain with the Las Palmas match, Pirates are expected back in South Africa on Saturday morning and will continue preparations ahead of their first competitive fixture on August 5, a tricky away start against Stellenbosch.