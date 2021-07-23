Tyson is also confident that the Buccaneers will perform better in the Confederation Cup than last season, next time around

Orlando Pirates vice-captain and defender Thulani Hlatshwayo has set his sights on winning the PSL title with the Soweto giants.

The experienced player helped the Buccaneers finish third in the league in the 2020/21 season which was also his debut campaign with the club.

Bucs finished the season 17 points behind champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who won their fourth successive PSL title.

Pirates are set to take on their arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the 2021 Carling Black Label Cup clash at the Mecca of South African football, Orlando Stadium on August 1.

Hlatshwayo, who led the now-defunct Bidvest Wits to the 2016/17 PSL title, feels that winning the CBL Cup will set the tone for the rest of the 2021/22 season.

“We hope to start strongly by winning the Black Label Cup to set the tone for the rest of the season,” Hlatshwayo told the media.

“We want to go for the league and make sure we finish in a better position than we did last season.

"We are capable of winning the league because we have a lot of experience and youngsters with the ability to help the team achieve the goal.”

Hlatshwayo also led Wits to the MTN8 title and Telkom Knockout Cup triumphs during his six-year stay with the club as one of the top defenders in the country.

The man nicknamed Tyson also helped Pirates reach the knockout stage of the Caf Confederation Cup in the recent campaign.

However, the Buccaneers were eliminated by eventual champions Raja Casablanca in the quarter-finals, with the Moroccan champions winning 5-1 on aggregate.

The Soweto giants will participate in the 2021/22 Caf Confederation Cup after finishing third in the PSL and Tyson pointed out the experience gained last season will come in handy for his side.

“For us to go all the way and reach the knockout stage shows that guys were eager to do well,” added Hlatshwayo.

“It was not easy, but the youngsters also grasped a lot of experience and returning to the continent is another opportunity to better the position we finished last season.”

The Bafana Bafana captain played 29 matches across all competitions for Pirates in the recent season.