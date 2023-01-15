Golden Arrows co-coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi has faulted the official in his team's 3-1 loss against Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

Pirates won after three consecutive losses

Vilakazi faults referees for loss

Gives overall analysis of his team

WHAT HAPPENED: Arrows co-coach Vilakazi believes Makhubela Ntsako was fouled in the build-up for Terrence Dzukamanja's goal but the referee opted to turn a blind eye to the incident.

Vincent Pule scored moments later to give Pirates a 3-1 win after Monnapule Saleng had scored Bucs' first goal. Arrows got their equaliser through Velemseni Ndwandwe.

Backpagepix

Vilakazi insists the official's decision affected his team in critical moments.

WHAT THEY SAID: I strongly feel that the moment when Makhubela [Ntsako] was fouled changed the whole game for us. I don’t mind the goal that was there because psychologically my team and all of us were affected by the decision from the referee," Vilakazi said as quoted by Far Post.

"It is all water under the bridge now. We just expect that referees will do justice going forward.

AND WHAT IS MORE: Vilakazi was also disappointed with his team's defensive structure but promised they will work on the shortcomings ahead of the next outing.

"I am very disappointed about the result, of course, but there was a great performance from our team even though we still have room for improvement in terms of our defensive structure," he added

“We started very scrappy and slow in the first half, but we managed to come back in the last ten minutes of the first half and second half, we did well and dominated and everyone created scoring opportunities."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The victory against Arrows was welcome for Bucs who had lost their previous three top-flight matches.

They had fallen to archrivals Kaizer Chiefs, defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City. However, Saturday's win put them in contention for Caf Champions League football next season as they moved up to fifth.

BackpagePix

Arrows will now lick their wounds and focus on the forthcoming assignments hoping to finish in the top eight to make it for next season's MTN8, as they are currently 11th.

WHAT NEXT: After Saturday's win, Pirates will host Stellenbosch as Arrows face Maritzburg United.