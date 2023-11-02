Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro refuses to give up on PSL title despite poor league form

Jose Riveiro is of the view that Orlando Pirates can still put up a fight for Premier Soccer League honours.

Riveiro still confident to win PSL title

Pirates are struggling in the league

They trail Sundowns by over 10 points

WHAT HAPPENED: For some reason, the Pirates head coach is under the illusion that his side can still win the Premier Soccer League crown this season despite being 15 points from defending champions and log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Like I said many times, the league competition is the most important. For a team of the calibre of Pirates, their league must be the main challenge, the main objective, the main obsession, and for whatever reason – there is never only one reason, there are always multiple factors, we haven’t found the rhythm in this competition. But it's still early, it's still a loss of points to play to fight for," the Bucs mentor was quoted as saying by KickOff.

AND WHAT MORE: "It’s going to happen. This team is going to find their momentum for sure. We have a difficult feeling to accept but it’s also a test for us that after the last three results, we are not happy about. To be critical, to understand that we must and we can do things much better. But don’t doubt this group because I can tell you that they are going to make it," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates are experiencing a lot of turbulence at the moment after becoming the first team to lose against Cape Town Spurs, who beat the Buccaneers this past Wednesday night to register their first points on the log.

Pirates are sitting on position 13 and are not living up to their status of being potential title challengers.

WHAT'S NEXT: While the picture looks bleak in the PSL for the Buccaneers, the side can count on Riveiro's brilliance in local cups as he has established himself as a cup specialist.

Riveiro has won three local cup competitions since his arrival at Bucs at the start of last season, and with the quarter-finals of the Carling Knockout scheduled for this weekend, all eyes are on the Spanish mentor to mastermind a win over Richards Bay on Saturday.