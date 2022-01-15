Former Orlando Pirates forward Andries Sebola sees Nkanyiso Zungu as “a future South Africa international” as he slams the Buccaneers for not giving the midfielder a proper chance.

Zungu has made just one Premier Soccer League appearance this season in a match against Marumo Gallants in August.

He also made a cameo appearance in the Caf Confederation Cup 0-0 draw against Diables Noirs at home in October.

“I think it's about being given a chance and he has not been given a proper chance,” Sebola told KickOff.

“Where he is playing there are so many favourites that the coaches prefer over him. He is a good player, a future South Africa international and it's unfortunate that he isn't receiving the proper support.

“Now they want to loan him out of the team, so it becomes a problem for his future because his heart was at Pirates. He needs is to work hard to be able to bounce back.”

Zungu joined Pirates in January 2020 from Stellenbosch FC and went on to feature in 11 league games last season.

But this term has proved to be a difficult one for the 25-year-old whose, Pirates contract expires at the end of June 2023.

The midfielder's continued struggle for game time has heightened speculation he could be loaned out to AmaZulu

At AmaZulu, he could be viewed as a possible replacement for Siyethemba Sithebe who is reportedly close to signing for Kaizer Chiefs.

Zungu is a former AmaZulu player, having also come through their youth ranks and former Usutu star Njabulo Manqana wants him back at the club.

“They must push for Nkanyiso Zungu, he is a perfect replacement for Sithebe, he knows the culture of the club and he is not used at Orlando Pirates, bring him back,” Manqana told Soccer Laduma.

“They should push for Nkanyiso Zungu as Siyethemba Sithebe's replacement and hopefully they will try to keep him beyond this season.”