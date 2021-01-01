Orlando Pirates have to capitalise on the threat they have for Black Leopards - Davids

The Buccaneers face Lidoda Duvha after a convincing victory over Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila

assistant coach Fadlu Davids is wary of the threat posed by Black in Sunday’s Premier Soccer League clash at Thohoyandou Stadium, but says they have to concentrate more on their own strengths than focusing on nullifying their opponents.

Four days after dismissing another Venda side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivandila 3-0 at the same venue, fifth-placed Pirates are back for another victory as they press to keep close track of log leaders .

That win ended a two-game winless run and high morale was restored in the Buccaneers camp.

Pirates appear to have identified veteran forward Rodney Ramagalela as their biggest threat in the Leopards team that anchors the log standings.

“A very good mood in the camp, especially after the win but the preparations are more focused on recovery and freshness rather than focusing on the fitness side of things. But we need to get that intensity in, then the energy out in the game,” Davids told Pirates’ media.

“They are a team that can play in a different set of formations whether with three midfielders or two strikers. Whether its Ramagalela playing on the right side but becoming a striker in the same situation.

"So we really have to be aware of their threat but also capitalise on our threat in terms of our attacking style.”

Pirates are bidding for a first league title since 2012 and despite being eight points behind Sundowns, they are still regarded as one of the title favourites.

That makes them strong favourites to claim victory at the Thohoyandou Stadium against a Leopards side that has gone for five straight matches without tasting a win.

Meanwhile, Pirates attacker Vincent Pule is set to make his 100 appearance if he is fielded against Lidoda Duvha.

Since joining Pirates in 2018, Pule has featured in 59 league games to add to the 40 he played for .

If he manages to play on Sunday, he will join other Pirates players like captain Happy Jele, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Ntsikelelo Nyauza and Abel Mabaso who have reached the century milestone.

Pule has scored two goals in eight league appearances this season.