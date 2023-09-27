Orlando Pirates have superstars... that is where problems starts' - Bucs advised how to get back to winning ways

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Joseph 'Shakira' Kamwendo believes Jose Riveiro has a problem selecting the starting XI owing to Bucs' quality.

Pirates made strong signings in the transfer window

They have lost their last three games

Kamwendo explains why Bucs are struggling

WHAT HAPPENED: Pirates have one of the best squads in the country owing to the signings they made in the most recent transfer window.

However, they are now on a three-match losing streak in all competitions, something that has raised eyebrows.

Sea Robbers' former player Kamwendo who is currently in charge of the Malawian outfit Bangwe United has explained what might be troubling coach Jose Riveiro.

WHAT HE SAID: "You know the main thing is that the squad is different from last season," Kamwendo told SNL24.

"The team has signed a number of good players this season and I think the problem is with the backroom staff including the technical team. They have Superstar players who could play in any team in the PSL, and that is where the selection problem starts.

"The coach has too many good players at his disposal and that gives him the selection headache, hence the poor results in the past three games.

"What they should have done is continue where they left off last season and only make changes due to injuries or suspensions. They should find the right combination for each and every game they play then they will start winning again."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates lost 1-0 to Stellenbosch but went through to the MTN8 final on the away goals rule and will face Mamelodi Sundowns on October 7.

The Soweto giants are also 1-0 down after the first leg of their Caf Champions League preliminary and need to get it right in the return leg on Friday if they are to progress to the group stages.

Bucs were tipped to challenge Sundowns for the Premier Soccer League title this season but are currently 14 points behind the league leaders with two games in hand.

Pirates need Riveiro to find the right combinations as soon as possible if their season is to live up to expectations.

WHAT NEXT: Pirates face Botswana's Jwaneng Galaxy this weekend desperate to turn their form around and qualify for the group stages of the Caf Champions League. Then attention will immediately turn to the MTN8 Final and a chance to put that first piece of silverware in the trophy cabinet this season.