'Orlando Pirates have recipe to win the PSL title' - Monare dares Mamelodi Sundowns

Orlando Pirates midfielder Thabang Monare has compared the current Buccaneers squad to the Bidvest Wits side that won the 2016/17 PSL title.

Pirates ended last season with two trophies

Expectations are high in the new term

Monare believes they will build on last season

WHAT HAPPENED? The Buccaneers finished last season as PSL runners-up to Mamelodi Sundowns and earned a ticket to participate in the Caf Champions League next term. They also won the MTN8 and the Nedbank Cup to mark a successful season under Jose Riveiro who was working in South Africa for the first time.

After those achievements, Monare believes they have what it takes to win the PSL title like Gavin Hunt’s Wits which was given little chance to accomplish that.

WHAT MONARE SAID: “Definitely we can challenge for the league in the new season,” Monare told Sowetan Live.

“This squad is full of winners... we have players who have big hearts and great attitudes, and that is what we also had at Wits. I really see a lot of similarities between the two squads.

“Everyone in the squad wants to win the league. It’s just a matter of patience and hard work and everything will fall into place. Every recipe to win the league is within this team.“It was very important for the squad to have that feeling of winning and turn it into a habit. In the new season, we will be more motivated because of these two trophies.

“We want to be champions, we want to be recognised and now we have a strong foundation thanks to these two cups. The foundation should give us that momentum to give the league a full go.

“When you start winning it becomes like a drug and you get addicted, so we aim to continue winning in the new season.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The upcoming season could prove to be a very testing one for the Sea Robbers. After winning two trophies last season, expectations are now high for them to achieve more. On the domestic front, the Buccaneers are expected to break Sundowns' dominance.

They will also play in Africa where they will have to prove they are one of the strongest teams on the continent. Pirates already set themselves a high bar in Africa after winning the 1995 Champions League title and becoming runners-up in the same competition in 2013.

Monare himself is expected to be retained for his experience as his contract is set to expire at the end of June.

WHAT NEXT FOR PIRATES? The Soweto giants are expected to return for pre-season training next week and a trip to Spain is on their schedule in June.