Coach Jose Riveiro asked for patience, insisting he is still in process of rebuilding Orlando Pirates his side impressed against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Riveiro happy with Pirates performance

Insists Sea Robbers still work in progress

Sundowns coach Mokwena also impressed

WHAT HAPPENED: Riveiro was happy with the display by the Sea Robbers despite falling by a solitary goal against run-away leaders Sundowns at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday. In fact, Riveiro even suggested his side dominated the best team in the country.

The Spanish tactician, who joined the Buccaneers at the beginning of the season, insists he is still in the process of making the team better, and has set no targets for the rest of the season.

WHAT HE SAID: "I cannot think much about the objectives at the end. But given the level we played against Sundowns, that makes me positive about the future," Riveiro told the media.

"If we manage to play at this level, we are not going to lose a lot of points this season. We’ll continue the process in the future stronger than we were."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Meanwhile, Masandawana coach Rhulani Mokwena lauded the Sea Robbers, likening their game to an away Caf Champions League fixture.

Backpagepix

Despite the loss, Pirates' fans can at least look at the future with optimism if Saturday's performance is put into consideration.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite falling against Downs, Pirates are still fourth on the Premier Soccer League table.

They are still in the race for Caf Champions League spot next season after Richards Bay and Kaizer Chiefs - who are also in with the chance, dropped points against Swallows and TS Galaxy, respectively.

SuperSport United are currently second on the table after a 2-0 win over Cape Town City.

Backpage

WHAT NEXT: Pirates are now preparing for the Nedbank Cup game against Cape Town All-Stars.