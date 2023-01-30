Orlando Pirates have overcome their ‘Achilles heel’ - Sibisi delighted with Bucs’ clinical edge

Orlando Pirates defender Nkosinathi Sibisi believes the club is enjoying a good run because they are now scoring freely.

Sibisi has expressed his relief over the Buccaneers’ scoring run

Pirates have won by two or more goals in the last three matches

The Soweto giants are eyeing a second-place finish in the PSL

WHAT HAPPENED? Sibisi has acknowledged that scoring goals was a problem for the Buccaneers in the first half of the season but is now relieved that they have regained their shooting boots.

Pirates beat Marumo Gallants 2-0 on Saturday to win their third straight match, for the first time this season, with the victory following a 4-0 thrashing of Stellenbosch and a 3-1 triumph over Golden Arrows.

The Soweto giants had scored more than two goals only once before that, when they thrashed Mamelodi Sundowns 3-0 in the second leg of the MTN8 semi-final in October and fans had started demanding a clinical edge in front of goal.

Jose Riveiro’s men have responded well in 2023 with their goals evenly distributed while substitutes have also played a key role.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “We’re happy for our forward players, they are doing an immense job you know, converting those chances,” Sibisi said as quoted by Soccer Laduma. “It has been our Achilles heel in the first round of the season but now we are finally getting them [goals].”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saturday’s win left Pirates in fourth place on the table on 28 points, 24 behind leaders Sundowns, but three adrift of second-placed Richards Bay, who occupy the final qualifying spot for next season’s Caf Champions League.

The Soweto giants have already won a trophy (MTN8) and with the PSL seemingly out of reach, a return to continental football is now their target after missing out this season, following their sixth-place finish in 2021-22.

WHAT’S NEXT? It does not get any easier for Pirates who take on Sundowns in their next league match on Saturday with both teams getting into the game in good form.