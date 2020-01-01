Orlando Pirates have never contacted me - Ronwen Williams

The South Africa international said he has only read about Bucs' interest in his services in the media as no one ever gave him a call

SuperSport United goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has responded to questions on why he never joined despite huge interest in his services.

The Port Elizabeth-born shot-stopper was linked with a possible move to the Sea Robbers twice in two consecutive years between 2017 and 2018.

However, in an interview with Lesedi FM, Williams said he only read the reports in the media as Pirates neither contacted him nor his agency.

"Pirates never contacted me or my agency. I only read those reports in the media but I never spoke to anyone from Pirates," said Williams.

"I also don't think they spoke to my team (SuperSport United) because they would have told me," concluded Williams.

Williams recently signed in a new long-term deal with SuperSport United to extend his stay with the club he joined at the age of 12.

This means whoever wants him from the Tshwane giants will have to dig deep into their own pockets to lure him.

The 28-year-old has been Matsatsantsa's No.1 goalkeeper since making his debut during the 2010/11 season.

Since then, Williams has made just over 300 appearances for the club while he has also kept over 100 clean sheets in the process.

This season only Williams has featured 27 times across all competitions and kept 12 clean sheets.