Orlando Pirates defender Tapelo Xoki has lauded the leadership qualities in the squad which should come in handy with coach Jose Riveiro suspended.

Pirates will be without Riveiro in the next two games

Spanish coach suspended for Maritzburg & Soweto derby

Xoki has said Bucs have ‘many leaders’ in the squad

WHAT HAPPENED? Xoki captained Pirates in last weekend’s Nedbank Cup match against All Stars when club skipper Innocent Maela was suspended after accumulating four yellow cards.

He has described it as an honour and privilege but expressed his delight at having many other leaders in the squad who can step up any time.

Pirates players have an opportunity to display their leadership qualities in their next two matches when Riveiro will not be in the dugout following his touchline ban.

The Spanish coach will miss Friday’s PSL match against Maritzburg United as well as next week’s Soweto derby away to Kaizer Chiefs after receiving a red card for using foul language towards the referee in Pirate’s 2-0 win over All Stars in the Nedbank Cup round of 32 match.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “It’s a privilege and honour for me to wear the armband of the club. It’s a big club,” Xoki said as quoted by KickOff. “Never in my wildest dream did I think I will wear the armband of Orlando Pirates.

“It’s a team effort, Inno [Innocent Maela] has been a good leader for us, whenever he’s not available, we fill the role. We have many leaders in the team which makes things easier for anyone that leads.

“For me, it was just another time where we said: ‘Ok, Inno is not available, ok just go there and lead the guys but I don’t do it alone, there are so many guys that can lead the team but when called upon, I can step up.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Besides Maela and Xoki, Pirates also have former Golden Arrows skipper Nkosinathi Sibisi and ex-AmaZulu captain Makhehlene Makhaula who are experienced and can provide leadership.

The Buccaneers will need this in plenty for the remainder of the season as they chase second place in the league as well as the Nedbank Cup.

While Maritzburg might not provide a big test, the Soweto derby will stretch their nerves to the limit given the hostile atmosphere added to the fact that both teams are eyeing second spot in the PSL.

WHAT’S NEXT? Riveiro’s men are back to league action against Maritzburg at Orlando Stadium on Friday.