‘Orlando Pirates have flair and belief under Riveiro’ – Hopeful Chikoya

Former Orlando Pirates defender Innocent Chikoya has said Bucs coach Jose Riveiro has brought flair and belief to the club.

Chikoya sees brighter days for Bucs ahead

Hails Riveiro’s impact

Compares passion of current players to previous generation

WHAT HAPPENED? Since Riveiro’s arrival, Chikoya believes the coach has managed to uplift the spirit of the playing unit and is pushing them in the right direction.

He also pointed out that there is a good connection between the coach and his players, noting that this is a good ingredient for success.

Should this continue, the retired defender believes Bucs will eventually be a winning side.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "This is honestly the first time in many seasons that they have shown what they are capable of. The coach from Spain has brought flair and belief," Chikoya told FARPost.

"Even as former players, we are believing. It is a perfect scenario for the team. He got the players’ buy-in.

"It is a situation where the players are in connection with the coach’s philosophy. If you notice, there were not so many changes from last season, but it is the coach who gave the team confidence to believe in themselves."

The Zimbabwean, who is working as a development coach now, is hopeful that Pirates can win the Premier Soccer League title should they maintain their flair.

"This season, they have already won something [the MTN8 Cup], which is a good start for them to believe again," he added.

"Of course, it is too early to call, but it is clear there are better strides ahead for the current Pirates team.

"It is clear that they can win the big one anytime because the coach has the buy-in of the players. That is the most important thing in football.

"There is a strong correlation within the team. Jose Riveiro changed the team. With this kind of setting, anything is possible. They can win anything."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Chikoya, who won two PSL titles with Pirates as an influential left-back, also compared their passion during his time to the current Pirates players.

"Back then, we had passion. That was our driving force. We did not have as many financial rewards compared to right now," he concluded.

"We played because of our passion and pushed because it came from our hearts. We won big under those circumstances.

"So now, expect even better results from these ones because they are earning better than us, although our passion cannot be compared to theirs. It is possible, so they have to."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chikoya signed for the Sea Robbers in 1999 – from Manning Rangers – and was part of the club until 2003.

Meanwhile, as he continues to believe in the current squad, Riveiro has already bolstered it with the signings of Craig Martin and Ndumiso Mabena.

The two are expected to improve the striking department as they continue to chase the league title.

WHAT NEXT FOR PIRATES? A big challenge awaits them as they resume PSL action with a match against the defending champions, Mamelodi Sundowns, on December 30.