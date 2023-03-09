'Orlando Pirates have dreams' - Riveiro on Soweto giants' Nedbank Cup and MTN8 title double ambition

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has discussed what he feels is the “reality” they are facing in their quest for the Nedbank Cup.

The Buccaneers will host Venda Academy

Bucs want to complete a cup double this season

Riveiro opened up about their ambitions

WHAT HAPPENED? The Buccaneers won the MTN8 title last October and are now bidding for the Nedbank Cup to complete the season with a cup double as the Premier Soccer League title looks out of their reach.

Riveiro’s men host National First Division side Venda Academy FC on Saturday in the Nedbank Cup Round of 16. The Spaniard says they still have a long way to go this season as they also push to dislodge second-placed SuperSport United from position two on the Premier Soccer league table.

But this weekend, the Nedbank Cup is their priority as Riveiro insists they have to reach the final, a reality he says is “still far from a possibility.”

WHAT RIVEIRO SAID: “We still have a lot of things to play until the end and it is very important for the club and for us as a group to finish as high as possible,” Riveiro told the media as pr Sowetan Live.

“And we have to see the team that is close to us now [SuperSport United in the league] to overcome and overpass and our objective is to finish the season as high as possible. And again, we have the possibility to be in the final, a club like Pirates must be in the final every season as often as possible.

“The possibility to be in the final for a club like Pirates should be a motivation for all of us to do our best in this competition. We know the meaning to be in the MTN8 final and be a better team also in Durban at that time.

“We have dreams, but the reality is that we are still far from that possibility, but we want to fight to be in the final.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates last won the Nedbank Cup in 2014 and are looking to clinch it again after being runners-up in 2017. If they fail to finish the PSL campaign in the top-three, winning the Nedbank Cup will be their only ticket to play continental football next season.

This competition comes with a Caf Confederation Cup berth. Last season, the Soweto giants’ campaign in the Nedbank Cup ended in the last 16 after being knocked out by eventual losing finalists Marumo Gallants. They now face second-tier side Venda Academy who are keen to upset them.

WHAT NEXT FOR PIRATES? The Buccaneers continue preparing for Venda Academy and still have Thursday and Friday to sharpen themselves.