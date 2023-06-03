Orlando Pirates loanee, Boitumelo Radiopane is expected to be on the sidelines for now fewer than four months.

Pirates youngster is on loan at Cape Town Spurs

He is expected to return to the Buccaneers later this month

Radiopane could be out for at least four months

WHAT HAPPENED: Coach Jose Riveiro said he was looking to rope in more youngsters in his Orlando Pirates side, and now he will have to wait a little longer before he can induct Boitumelo Radiopane to the senior team.

The 21-year-old, who is currently on loan at Cape Town Spurs, will be out for a number of months. Spurs coach Shaun Bartlett suspects that his injury could keep him out of action for about four months.

Radiopane has been the livewire for the Urban Warriors in the National First Division, banging in seven goals in nine starts. He became a noticeable figure in the 2020/21 season when he scored 24 goals in 16 reserve league games. He was given a few cameo roles in the senior team before he was sent out to cut his teeth in the Mother City.

WHAT WAS SAID: Meanwhile, Spurs managed to do well without him in their battle for Premier Soccer League on Saturday afternoon. Spurs beat Maritzburg United 1-0 and Bartlett hinted that the next match against Casric Stars might be a decider on who gains promotion to the top-flight.

"That game will be very important. Can't stress that more than I have before. It will be a second game at home for us and if we get the victory, we will have to wait for the last game against Maritzburg. But we are going to take it one game at a time," Bartlett told SuperSport TV.

AND WHAT MORE: "The rest was important because it gives our players a couple of days to recover and to prepare. We have a couple of older players and we have to access and see how we are going to set up for Wednesday.

"But at the end of the day, they have applied themselves very well, Clayton Daniels and Nazeer Allie, you could see the commitment and desire to want to win the game. I have to give credit to them and everyone.

"We showed the commitment and the football that we want to play. They could not handle the pressure and the intensity and we have to apply ourselves if not better," the former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana striker added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bartlett has the experience when it comes to the playoffs, having guided Golden Arrows back into the premium division eight years ago.

All hopes rest on him as the Mother City outfit has two games left in the mini-league. Spurs lead the pack with six points while the Team of Choice are second with three points, leaving Stars at the foot of the log with no points.

WHAT'S NEXT: Spurs will host Casric this coming Wednesday while Maritzburg's next game is against the Witbank side in a week's time.