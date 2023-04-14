Dondol Stars owner Ludwick Makhura insists his team has already overachieved and will have nothing to lose against Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup.

Dondol only team outside PSL remaining in Nedbank Cup

They will play Pirates this weekend

Makhura explains why his team has nothing to lose

WHAT HAPPENED: The ABC Motsepe League outfit defeated SuperSport United in the Round of 32, before claiming a win against AmaZulu to set a date with Orlando Pirates.

Ahead of the fixture at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday, the Dondol Stars boss said his team will have nothing to lose after making it this far.

Makhura argues his charges have already surpassed expectations, but still promised a tough outing for the Sea Robbers who come into the match as favourites.

WHAT HE SAID: "The match against Pirates for me has no bearing. Any result is fine, whether it’s a defeat or win for me it’s immaterial for obvious reasons," Makhura told Far Post.

"What these boys have done to bring the club to the quarter-finals, for us is just excitement and we are enjoying the occasion. We are enjoying the occasion while it lasts so for me honestly the result doesn’t matter.

"We are just going to go there against Orlando Pirates, give it our all, and make the people proud. Making them proud means we pour our hearts out. The reality is that we are a third-tier and amateur team and Pirates is a good team.

"We hope people will come in numbers to support Dondol Stars. So we are hoping many people from Vhembe, Mopani Capricorn and all these regions in Limpopo will come in numbers."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is targeting a second piece of silverware after winning the MTN8.

However, he has warned his players against underrating the opponents, insisting it will be a tough assignment.

Bucs are also in the race for the Caf Champions League qualification.

WHAT NEXT: While Dondol hope to cause another upset, Pirates are hoping to go all the way and win the competition.